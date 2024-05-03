Anzeige
Freitag, 03.05.2024
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
WKN: 5281 | ISIN: TW0005289003
03.05.2024 | 08:12
Innodisk Corporation: Innodisk Introduces iCAP Air: Advancing Air Quality Management through Autonomous Decision-Making

TAIPEI, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk, a global leader in AI solutions, has taken a pivotal step forward in environmental sustainability with the launch of its latest innovation, the "iCAP Air" air quality management solution. This solution empowers businesses worldwide to enhance air quality, sustainability, and human health. Additionally, business can benefit from monthly AI-generated air quality data report, providing valuable insights for informed decision-making.

Innodisk introduces iCAP Air advancing air quality management through autonomous decision-making

Leveraging its expertise in edge computing and software and hardware integration, along with the expertise of its subsidiary Sysinno in air quality detection, Innodisk has achieved the development of the "iCAP Air" air quality management solution. This solution integrates advanced technology, including the innovative "iAeris7" air quality detector from Sysinno, to deliver accuracy in detecting temperature, humidity, fine suspended particles (PM2.5), suspended particles (PM10), carbon dioxide (CO2), formaldehyde and total volatile organic compounds (TVOC). It can also be customized to detect NO2, SO2, CO, NH3, and other air factors. At the same time, the iAeris7 device is known for its reliability, patented technology, and various international certifications, including those from SGS and FCC/CE/RoHS/NCC/BSMI.

The solution also includes the "iCAP Air Server," designed to manage large-scale deployment and data from up to 100 air quality detectors, ensuring seamless integration and efficient operation, even in complex environments. Additionally, iCAP Air provides a user-friendly air quality management platform, enabling organizations to monitor air quality in real-time via a mobile app or internet browser, receive automatic alerts, and optimize air purification or exhaust ventilation system.

iCAP Air is a comprehensive solution that simplifies air quality management for users. It is tailored for medium to large-sized sites or densely populated, enclosed spaces such as medical institutions, smart manufacturing facilities, public transportation hubs, indoor parking facilities, and department stores. Innodisk's "iCAP Air" air quality management solution represents a milestone for all businesses committed to leveraging technology for the greater good of air quality and society.

Innodisk Corporation is the world's leading industrial storage solution provider. Please visit us for more information https://www.innodisk.com Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2404226/Press_Photo_iCAP_Air_Overview.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826938/Innodisk_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innodisk-introduces-icap-air-advancing-air-quality-management-through-autonomous-decision-making-302135455.html

