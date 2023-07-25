

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French food services and facilities management company Sodexo SA (SDXAY.PK) Monday announced partnership between Pluxee (Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services) and private banker Santander Brazil for a 25-years distribution of Pluxee's Employee Benefit solutions in the Santander network.



As part of this partnership, Santander will hold 20% of Pluxee Brazil.



Pluxee expects the transaction to add to its organic growth and EBITDA margin from the first year.



'The expansion of the distribution network in the country will accelerate the penetration of the SME businesses and contribute to Pluxee's market share growth in Brazil, one of the largest Employee Benefit markets in the world,' said Aurélien Sonet, CEO of Pluxee.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken