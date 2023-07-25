

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Paragon Banking Group plc (PAG.L), on Tuesday, issued Q3 trading update, and said it expects to report results for the year in line with expectations.



The company noted that it continues to deliver strong performance, with volumes, margins and costs in line with its expectations. Also, the company re-confirmed its guidance for the full year.



Nigel Terrington, Chief Executive, said, 'The Group has delivered another strong trading performance with robust new business flows, strong customer retention and good margins. We expect to deliver results for the year in line with expectations. This has been achieved despite continuing volatility in the financial markets and higher interest rates.'



The Group's retail savings balances continued to grow in the quarter, standing at over £12.3 billion at the quarter end, up 21.6% year-on-year. The predominantly fixed term, FSCS protected, deposit book provides a stable and reliable basis of funding for the business.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken