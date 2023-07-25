

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British facilities management company Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) issued an update on trading for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, saying Group revenue increased 11.4 percent to 1.053 billion pounds from 945 million pounds of prior year.



'Revenue rose on increase in projects and variable work, contract re-pricing and prior year acquisitions', the company said in a statement.



New contract wins and renewals added 1.1 billion pounds of total contract value. Notable wins include the Defence Infrastructure Organisation in Germany and notable renewals include the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.



Looking ahead to the full year, the company remains confident of meeting its growth expectation for the fiscal 2024.



On Monday, shares of Mitie closed at 102.00 pence down 0.60 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



