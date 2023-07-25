

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International (LOGI) reported that its net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 decreased to $62.73 million or $0.39 per share from $100.84 million or $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year.



Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.65, compared to $0.74 prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the first quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net sales for the quarter declined to $974.50 million from last year's $1.16 billion in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $919.69 million for the quarter.



Logitech raised its outlook for the first half of fiscal year 2024. The company now expects non-GAAP operating income for the period to be between $180 million and $220 million compared to the prior outlook of $160 million - $190 million.



The company now projects sales for the first half of fiscal year 2024 to be in the range of $1.875 billion - $1.975 billion compared to the prior outlook of $1.80 billion - $1.90 billion.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2024, the company anticipates non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of $400 million - $500 million, representing a decline of 15% - 32% from last year.



The company projects annual sales to be between $3.80 billion - $4.00 billion, representing a decline of 12% - 16% from the previous year. Analysts expects annual revenue of $4.10 billion.



