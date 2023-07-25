LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British food services company Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) issued an update on trading for the third quarter of the full year, while also reaffirming full-year outlook.
For the quarter, group revenue increased by 15 percent, the company said in a statement.
Year-to-date revenue grew by 21 percent on client retention of 96.7 percent, balanced net new business growth of 5 percent and strong like-for-like volume growth of 9 percent.
Looking ahead to the full year, the company has kept its outlook unchanged. It continues to expect operating profit growth towards 30 percent on a constant currency basis and an underlying operating margin in the range of 6.7 percent to 6.8 percent.
On Monday, shares of Compass closed at 2126.00 pence up 9 pence on the London Stock Exchange
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX