

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rental and leasing services company Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) on Tuesday said it priced the offering of $750 million of senior notes due 2033, at 5.950 percent.



The company intends to use the net proceeds to repay debts and for general corporate purposes.



The issue price is 99.912 percent of the principal amount of the notes. They will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Ashtead and certain of Ashtead's direct and indirect subsidiaries.



The offering is expected to close on July 27.



Currently, shares of Ashtead are trading at 5552.00 pence down by 0.64% or 36 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken