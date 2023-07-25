

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales (THLEF.PK), a French technology major, said on Tuesday that it has reached a deal with software investor, Thoma Bravo, to buy data and cyber-security firm, Imperva, for $3.6 billion.



Patrice Caine, CEO of Thales, said: '.With this acquisition, we are seizing a unique opportunity to accelerate our cybersecurity capabilities and are taking an important step towards our ambition to build a world-class global cybersecurity integrated player, providing a comprehensive portfolio of products and services.'



The transaction, expected to be closed by the beginning of 2024, will help Thales to record a significant medium-term adjusted earnings per share accretion.



With this, the Group will add around $500 million of revenue and significantly expand its data and application security offering.



In the coming years, the acquirer estimates that the combination will generate circa $110 million of pre-tax run-rate synergies, including $50 million of cost synergies, and $60 million linked to revenue synergies.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken