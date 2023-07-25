

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp (DOV) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $242 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $290 million, or $2.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $288 million or $2.05 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.2 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $2.1 billion from $2.159 billion last year.



Dover Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $242 Mln. vs. $290 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.72 vs. $2.00 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.2 -Revenue (Q2): $2.1 Bln vs. $2.159 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.85 to $9.00



