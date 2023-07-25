

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.33 billion, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $1.30 billion, or $0.88 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Raytheon Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.90 billion or $1.29 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $18.32 billion from $16.31 billion last year.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.95 - $5.05 Full year revenue guidance: $73.0 - $74.0 Bln



