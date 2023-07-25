

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, materials science company Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) provided earnings and adjusted earnings outlook for the third quarter.



For the third quarter, the company now projects earnings in a range of $1.70 to $1.90 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.00 to $2.20 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



