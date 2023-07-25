

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $793.7 million, or $3.07 per share. This compares with $577.9 million, or $2.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Sherwin-Williams Co reported adjusted earnings of $3.29 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $6.24 billion from $5.87 billion last year.



Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $793.7 Mln. vs. $577.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.07 vs. $2.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.69 -Revenue (Q2): $6.24 Bln vs. $5.87 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.30 to $9.70



