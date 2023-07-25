WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mueller Industries (MLI) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $177.711 million, or $3.12 per share. This compares with $206.552 million, or $3.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.0% to $896.984 million from $1.150 billion last year.
Mueller Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $177.711 Mln. vs. $206.552 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.12 vs. $3.65 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $896.984 Mln vs. $1.150 Bln last year.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX