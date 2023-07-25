

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $49 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $219 million, or $2.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $350 million from $362 million last year.



NextEra Energy Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $49 Mln. vs. $219 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $2.61 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.68 -Revenue (Q2): $350 Mln vs. $362 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken