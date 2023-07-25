

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, paint and coating manufacturer Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2023. The company also provided sales growth guidance for the third quarter.



For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $8.46 to $8.86 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $9.30 to $9.70 per share on consolidated net sales growth in low-single digit percentage.



Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $6.79 to $7.59 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $7.95 to $8.65 per share on consolidated net sales between down in mid-single digit percentage and flat.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.82 per share on net sales decline of 0.6 percent to $22.02 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the third quarter, the company anticipates consolidated net sales to be up or down in low-single digits from last year, while analysts are looking for a decline of 5.6 percent to $5.71 billion.



