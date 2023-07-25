

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.22 billion, or $2.33 per share. This compares with $720.4 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.3% to $8.44 billion from $6.79 billion last year.



Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.22 Bln. vs. $720.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.33 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.18 -Revenue (Q2): $8.44 Bln vs. $6.79 Bln last year.



