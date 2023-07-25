

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradata (TDC) said that it has acquired Stemma Technologies, a cloud-native, fully managed, data catalog solution. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded in 2020, Stemma is recognized for its innovation and adept use of AI and machine learning that helps users discover, trust, and use their data and metadata more effectively.



Teradata noted that Stemma's solution was engineered to provide high-grade security, enhanced ease of use data search capabilities, and automated data intelligence.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken