

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $498.8 million, or $3.40 per share. This compares with $32 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $178.1 million or $1.22 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 46.9% to $1.694 billion from $1.153 billion last year.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $498.8 Mln. vs. $32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.40 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q4): $1.694 Bln vs. $1.153 Bln last year.



