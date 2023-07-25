Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.07.2023

WKN: A3CRXZ | ISIN: DK0061540770 | Ticker-Symbol: 6UJ
Frankfurt
25.07.23
08:02 Uhr
0,740 Euro
-0,015
-1,99 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.07.2023
First North Denmark: DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S will be admitted to trading as per 27
July 2023. New shares are issued due to a private placement. 



ISIN:              DK0061540770     
-------------------------------------------------------
Name:              DonkeyRepublic Holding
-------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 17,486,485 shares   
-------------------------------------------------------
Change:             3,214,791 shares   
-------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  20,701,276 shares   
-------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         DKK 5.79       
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.10       
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          223811        
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           DONKEY        
-------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Clearwater International

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1156998
