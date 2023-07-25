

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HOCHTIEF (HOCFF.PK) reported first half profit after tax of 270.5 million euros compared to 251.6 million euros, last year. Nominal net profit was 262 million euros, 9% higher year on year. Nominal earnings per share was 3.48 euros compared to 3.49 euros. Operational net profit was 270.0 million euros, up 8.3%. Operational earnings per share was 3.59 euros compared to 3.62 euros.



First half sales increased by 9% to 13.0 billion euros. New orders rose to over 18 billion euros, up 26% year on year.



HOCHTIEF confirmed its guidance for 2023. The company expects to achieve an operational net profit in the range of 510?550 million euros.



