

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Just Eat Takeaway.com's (JET.L) Grubhub is rolling out an upgraded version of its loyalty subscription program, Grubhub+, in a bid to enhance customer savings, rewards, and unique dining experiences.



The relaunched Grubhub+ will now offer members access to unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible restaurant and convenience orders over $12.



The revamped program comes with a host of new benefits for its members. Alongside the $0 delivery fees on orders over $12, subscribers can now enjoy lower service fees and receive a 5 percent credit back on pickup orders. Additionally, Grubhub+ orders will continue to receive donation matching, and members will gain access to exclusive offers from restaurant and convenience partners.



Grubhub also plans to introduce milestone rewards, month-long member savings, and new offers, including participation in the Fuel Rewards program at Shell. Through this collaboration, Grubhub+ members will be granted Gold Status in the Fuel Rewards program at Shell, enabling them to save 5 cents per gallon on every fill-up when they sign up or link their Fuel Rewards account.



Grubhub+ members, constituting a valuable and growing segment of diners, display higher order frequency and significantly better retention rates compared to non-members. Their engagement extends beyond restaurant meals, as they utilize the membership and $0 delivery fees for ordering convenience items as well. This behavior benefits not only Grubhub but also its marketplace merchants and delivery partners, as it boosts orders and earnings opportunities.



Furthermore, in addition to the new Fuel Rewards offer, Grubhub collaborates with prominent brands like Amazon Prime, Bank of America, and Lyft to extend Grubhub+ benefits to their respective customers, enhancing the value of their existing membership programs.



