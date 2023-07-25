

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) reported second-quarter net profit to shareholders of 443.2 million euros, up from 341.1 million euros last year.



Basic earnings per share was 2.41 euros, compared to 1.86 euros last year. EBITDA was 733.0 million euros, up from 584.9 million euros last year.



Deutsche Börse Group reported an increase of 20 percent in net revenue to 1.22 billion euros from 1.02 billion euros last year. Revenue growth was largely driven by strong net interest income from the banking business, the company said in a statement.



