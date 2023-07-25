

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robert Half International (RHI) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $106.29 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $175.82 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.8% to $1.64 billion from $1.86 billion last year.



Robert Half International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $106.29 Mln. vs. $175.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.00 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.14 -Revenue (Q2): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.86 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken