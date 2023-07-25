

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $20.08 billion, or $2.69 per share. This compares with $16.74 billion, or $2.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $56.19 billion from $51.87 billion last year.



Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $20.08 Bln. vs. $16.74 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.69 vs. $2.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.29 -Revenue (Q4): $56.19 Bln vs. $51.87 Bln last year.



