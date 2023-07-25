

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USANA Health Sciences (USNA) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $17.29 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $19.16 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.9% to $238.20 million from $264.47 million last year.



USANA Health Sciences earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $17.29 Mln. vs. $19.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.89 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.70 -Revenue (Q2): $238.20 Mln vs. $264.47 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.65 - $3.30 Full year revenue guidance: $900 - $950 Mln



