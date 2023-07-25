

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $18.37 billion, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $16.00 billion, or $1.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $74.60 billion from $69.69 billion last year.



Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $18.37 Bln. vs. $16.00 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.44 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q2): $74.60 Bln vs. $69.69 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken