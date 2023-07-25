

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $171.31 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $164.06 million, or $2.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $179.36 million or $2.53 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $3.55 billion from $3.32 billion last year.



Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $171.31 Mln. vs. $164.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.42 vs. $2.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.43 -Revenue (Q2): $3.55 Bln vs. $3.32 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.85 - $10.50 Full year revenue guidance: $14.13 - $14.33 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken