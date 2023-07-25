

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Chubb Corporation (CB) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.79 billion, or $4.32 per share. This compares with $1.19 billion, or $2.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Chubb Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.04 billion or $4.92 per share for the period.



The Chubb Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.79 Bln. vs. $1.19 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.32 vs. $2.80 last year.



