

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for EQT Corporation (EQT):



Earnings: -$66.63 million in Q2 vs. $891.36 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.18 in Q2 vs. $2.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$61.64 million or -$0.17 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.25 per share Revenue: $1.02 billion in Q2 vs. $2.53 billion in the same period last year.



