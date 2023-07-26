

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French telecom major Orange group (ORAN) reported that its consolidated net income was 1.09 billion euros in the first half of 2023, a decline of 378 million euros on an historical basis, primarily due to changes in operating income.



Group operating income totaled 2.14 billion euros in the first half of 2023, down 11.2% on a comparable basis. The decline was largely due to an additional provision of 257 million euros related to the 'part-time for seniors' plans in France in order to take into account pension reforms enacted in France in April 2023.



Revenues for the first half of 2023 were 21.55 billion euros, an increase of 2.0% on a comparable basis.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Orange still expects to achieve slight growth in EBITDAaL and significant reduction in eCAPEX.



Orange noted that it will make an interim dividend cash payment for 2023 of 0.30 euros on 6 December 2023. A dividend of 0.72 euros per share for 2023 will be proposed to the Annual Shareholders Meeting in 2024.



