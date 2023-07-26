LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Aerospace & Defense company Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) on Wednesday issued an update on trading for the first half, saying its results significantly improved from last year. It also increased full-year outlook.
Half yearly operating profit is now expected to be in the range of 660 million-680 million pounds reflecting revenue growth across all three main divisions of civil aerospace, defense and power systems.
Looking ahead to the full year, the company lifted its full-year underlying operating profit outlook to 1.2 billion-1.4 billion pounds from the earlier view of 0.8 billion-1.0 billion pounds.
The company is scheduled to publish its half year results on August 3.
On Tuesday, shares of Rolls-Royce had closed at 152.65 pence down 2.58 percent on the London Stock Exchange
