

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Aerospace & Defense company Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) on Wednesday issued an update on trading for the first half, saying its results significantly improved from last year. It also increased full-year outlook.



Half yearly operating profit is now expected to be in the range of 660 million-680 million pounds reflecting revenue growth across all three main divisions of civil aerospace, defense and power systems.



Looking ahead to the full year, the company lifted its full-year underlying operating profit outlook to 1.2 billion-1.4 billion pounds from the earlier view of 0.8 billion-1.0 billion pounds.



The company is scheduled to publish its half year results on August 3.



On Tuesday, shares of Rolls-Royce had closed at 152.65 pence down 2.58 percent on the London Stock Exchange



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken