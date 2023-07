Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for: ISIN Name DK0061540770 DONKEYREPUBLIC The company's observation status is removed, because the company has announced the completion of a share capital increase in relation to a private placement. We refer to the company announcements from 5 July and 25 July 2023. __________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.