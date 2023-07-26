

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd. (NSANF.PK) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled ¥105.475 billion, or ¥26.93 per share. This compares with ¥47.112 billion, or ¥12.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.5% to ¥2,917 billion from ¥2,137 billion last year.



Nissan Motor Co Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): ¥105.475 Bln. vs. ¥47.112 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): ¥26.93 vs. ¥12.04 last year. -Revenue (Q1): ¥2,917 Bln vs. ¥2,137 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: ¥86.84 (basic share) Full year revenue guidance: ¥12.600 Trillion



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken