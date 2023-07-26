

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion (ALLE) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $142.0 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $115.1 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Allegion reported adjusted earnings of $155.4 million or $1.76 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.0% to $912.5 million from $773.1 million last year.



Allegion earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $142.0 Mln. vs. $115.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.61 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q2): $912.5 Mln vs. $773.1 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.70 to $6.80



