

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Corning (OC) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $345 million, or $3.78 per share. This compares with $343 million, or $3.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $385 million or $4.22 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $2.56 billion from $2.60 billion last year.



Owens Corning earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $345 Mln. vs. $343 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.78 vs. $3.49 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.23 -Revenue (Q2): $2.56 Bln vs. $2.60 Bln last year.



