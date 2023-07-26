

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $411 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $368 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $432 million or $1.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.8% to $2.66 billion from $2.24 billion last year.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $411 Mln. vs. $368 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.55 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q2): $2.66 Bln vs. $2.24 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.60 - $1.65 Full year EPS guidance: $5.93 - $6.06



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken