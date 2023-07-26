

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.55 billion, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $1.91 billion, or $0.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.39 billion or $0.78 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $11.97 billion from $11.33 billion last year.



The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $2.55 Bln. vs. $1.91 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q2): $11.97 Bln vs. $11.33 Bln last year.



