

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $776.7 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $626.4 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $781.2 million or $1.89 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $4.48 billion from $4.13 billion last year.



Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $776.7 Mln. vs. $626.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.87 vs. $1.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.83 -Revenue (Q4): $4.48 Bln vs. $4.13 Bln last year.



