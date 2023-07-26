

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Biopharmaceutical company Alkermes plc (ALKS) Wednesday reported a profit of $237.07 million or $1.38 per share for the second quarter, compared with a loss of $30.14 million or $0.18 per share in the comparable quarter a year ago, helped primarily by growth in manufacturing and royalty revenues.



Excluding one-time items, earnings were $94.28 million or $0.55 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.56 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Quarterly revenue increased to $617.39 million from $276.22 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $585.02 million.



Product sales grew to $231.48 million from $190.79 million in the previous year.



For the full year, the company has reaffirmed its outlook.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken