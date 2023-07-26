

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $209.0 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $173.0 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Fortive Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $303.1 million or $0.85 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $1.53 billion from $1.46 billion last year.



Fortive Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $209.0 Mln. vs. $173.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q2): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.46 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.82 - $0.85 Full year EPS guidance: $3.36 - $3.42



