

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ryder System Inc. (R):



Earnings: -$18 million in Q2 vs. $240 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.39 in Q2 vs. $4.72 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ryder System Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $170 million or $3.61 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $2.91 per share Revenue: $2.88 billion in Q2 vs. $3.03 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.25 Full year EPS guidance: $12.20 - $12.70



