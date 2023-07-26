

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $460.5 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $472.5 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $447.0 million or $0.72 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $3.05 billion from $3.14 billion last year.



Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $460.5 Mln. vs. $472.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.74 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.68 -Revenue (Q2): $3.05 Bln vs. $3.14 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 - $0.74 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.040 - $3.100 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken