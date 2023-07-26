

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) said Wednesday that it has agreed to indirectly acquire all the outstanding common shares of Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. for $5.15 per share. The equity value of Dialogue is $365 million on a diluted basis.



The transaction will be financed with cash and is expected to close in 2023.



Dialogue healthcare team caters to nearly 2.8 million members across 50,000 organizations.



RBC Capital Markets served as the financial advisor and Torys LLP acted as the legal counsel to Sun Life.



Currently, shares of Sun Life are trading at $ 52.67 down 0.25% or $0.13 on the New York Stock Exchange.



