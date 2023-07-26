Cintas Corporation Releases Fiscal Year 2023 Impact Report

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq:CTAS) today published its Fiscal Year 2023 Impact Report, which includes information and giving data about the company's philanthropic initiatives that it supported during the last fiscal year through Cintas Cares.

Cintas' FY 2023 Impact Report is the company's first such report and covers the company's fiscal year 2023 (FY'23), which ended May 31, 2023.

>> View the 2023 Cintas Impact Report

Cintas Cares is the umbrella under which Cintas engages with its local communities and charitable and philanthropic organizations, providing a broader platform for the company's employee-partners to make an impact in the communities the company serves.

"I'm incredibly proud of the value and impact we deliver every day in every city and town we serve throughout the United States and Canada," said Todd Schneider, Cintas President and CEO. "Our first Impact Report summarizes our commitments to a Shared Drive for Better and being partners for a better tomorrow."

Each year, Cintas employee-partners throughout North America participate in enterprise-wide programs and fundraisers and offer additional to support local organizations doing good in their local communities. This includes monetary donations, in-kind donations, and active fundraising on behalf of key charitable and not-for-profit organizations.

Highlights outlined in the report include:

Through Cintas' 20-year relationship with Matthew 25: Ministries, 15 million people around the world have been helped in times of need.

Cintas employee-partners have climbed the equivalent of 6,415,200 steps through the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation's 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb events.

Cintas employee-partners have supported American Cancer Society research by helping raise more than $1 million at the grassroots level.

Since 2016, Cintas' has certified more than 1 million people in the American Heart Association's lifesaving first aid and CPR programs.

The Cintas Partner Assistance Fund has grown to more than $4 million after launching in 2019 with $500,000 in seed money.

For more information about Cintas' Philanthropic activities, visit cintas.com/impact.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid, and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

