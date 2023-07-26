

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments (SEIC) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $118.85 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $111.28 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $489.06 million from $481.67 million last year.



SEI Investments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $118.85 Mln. vs. $111.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.89 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q2): $489.06 Mln vs. $481.67 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken