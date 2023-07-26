

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for eBay Inc. (EBAY):



Earnings: $171 million in Q2 vs. -$531 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.32 in Q2 vs. -$0.95 in the same period last year. Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $555 million or $1.03 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.90 per share Revenue: $2.54 billion in Q2 vs. $2.42 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.96 - $1.01 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.46 - $2.52 Bln



