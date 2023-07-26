

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NetGear Inc. (NTGR) reported Loss for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$8.59 million, or -$0.29 per share. This compares with -$8.53 million, or -$0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$4.74 million or -$0.16 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.3% to $173.41 million from $223.22 million last year.



NetGear Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$8.59 Mln. vs. -$8.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.29 vs. -$0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $173.41 Mln vs. $223.22 Mln last year.



