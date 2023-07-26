

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $341.79 million, or $12.32 per share. This compares with $259.94 million, or $9.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $350.89 million or $12.65 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $12.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $2.51 billion from $2.21 billion last year.



Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $341.79 Mln. vs. $259.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $12.32 vs. $9.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $12.31 -Revenue (Q2): $2.51 Bln vs. $2.21 Bln last year.



