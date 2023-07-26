

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $890 million, or $8.21 per share. This compares with $614 million, or $5.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $807 million or $7.44 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $3.88 billion from $3.49 billion last year.



Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $890 Mln. vs. $614 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $8.21 vs. $5.37 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.88 Bln vs. $3.49 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken