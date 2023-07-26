Albertsons Companies Earns Top Score on 2023 Disability Equality Index

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / Albertsons Companies [NYSE:ACI] today announced that it earned a 100 on the Disability Equality Index (DEI), securing the designation as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

"We are incredibly proud to share that Albertsons Companies earned a score of 100 on the DEI, especially on this historic day that the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law 33 years ago," said Monique Lanaux, GVP, Chief Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Officer. "As one of the largest retail employers in the country, we are honored by this recognition and pledge to put people first by caring for our associates' well-being and investing in their personal and professional growth."

The DEI is a joint initiative of Disability:IN, the global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business, and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). The report is the world's largest and most comprehensive benchmarking tool for the Fortune 1000 to measure disability workplace inclusion policies and practices. Each participating company receives a score on a scale of zero to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion". The 2023 DEI measured: Culture and Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices; Community Engagement; Supplier Diversity; and Non-U.S. Operations.

Since 2012, Albertsons Companies Foundation has donated more than $60 million to nonprofit organizations focused on supporting people with disabilities including the Special Olympics, Easter Seals, the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Best Buddies. Support ranges from volunteer time, event participation and in-kind products, along with generous donations from customers at the register. Additionally, the company's portfolio of grocery banners offers more than 500 products and nearly 200 brands from certified disability-owned business enterprises, including service-disabled veteran disability-owned business enterprises.

"Businesses have the power to drive the global advancement of disability inclusion, and we're thrilled to see more companies than ever leverage the Disability Equality Index to measure their progress. We recognize these top-scoring companies as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' for their passion and efforts to lead the way in creating greater equity for people with disabilities in the workplace, marketplace, and supply chain," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN.

Albertsons Companies launched the diverseABILITY associate resource group last fall for associates with diverse abilities, their caretakers and allies. This internal group provides education, awareness and celebration opportunities throughout the year to build belonging and connection.

The Disability:IN 2023 DEI report is available at https://disabilityin.org/2023-dei-report/.

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of June 17, 2023, the Company operated 2,272 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 401 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2022, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed more than $200 million in food and financial support, including more than $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion".

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complimentary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN AreYouIN.

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com

